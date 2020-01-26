Request Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including CoinPlace, Gate.io, Koinex and Kyber Network. Request has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $58,085.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, WazirX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, DDEX, KuCoin, Gate.io, CoinExchange, IDEX, Radar Relay, Koinex, Bitbns, COSS, Binance, Coineal, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

