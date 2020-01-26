Resource Management LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

