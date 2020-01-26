Revain 1-Day Volume Tops $505,715.00 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, HitBTC and BitFlip. Revain has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $505,715.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, BitFlip, YoBit, BitForex, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Mercatox, Kucoin and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

