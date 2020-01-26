Reviewing Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) & Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -20.84% -84.67% -35.30% Edap Tms 7.61% 40.29% 20.63%

Risk & Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cutera and Edap Tms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 2 1 0 2.33 Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cutera presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.13%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Cutera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Edap Tms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $162.72 million 2.55 -$30.77 million ($2.23) -13.07 Edap Tms $46.17 million 2.63 -$400,000.00 $0.02 209.50

Edap Tms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edap Tms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Cutera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, enlighten SR, and truSculpt iD products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

