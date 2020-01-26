Reviewing Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and The Competition

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) is one of 50 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Perdoceo Education to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $581.30 million $55.18 million 17.41 Perdoceo Education Competitors $530.72 million $33.14 million 14.96

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Perdoceo Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18% Perdoceo Education Competitors 720.05% -26.90% 3.92%

Volatility and Risk

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perdoceo Education and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education Competitors 325 1025 1129 50 2.36

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Perdoceo Education’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

