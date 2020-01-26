Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,876.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $48.54 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

