Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.89 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, C2CX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Upbit, Huobi, DragonEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

