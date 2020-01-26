Rise (RISE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $290.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $217,146.00 and $290.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000702 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,809,392 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

