Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.28.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $265,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Insiders have sold 266,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,315 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $130.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. Roku has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

