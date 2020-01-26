Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,386.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

