Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.1% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,387.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

