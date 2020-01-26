Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 3,833 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

