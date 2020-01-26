Rubies Hits Market Capitalization of $51,271.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a market cap of $51,271.00 and $152.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007660 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

