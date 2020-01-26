S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $6.57 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Apple makes up about 5.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average is $243.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

