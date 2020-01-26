Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,925.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.02760513 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

