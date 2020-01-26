Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.09 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $57,399.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003454 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.49 or 0.01281835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052799 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00210418 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073328 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001919 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

