SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.18% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,659,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 45.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.32.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

