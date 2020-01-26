Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Insiders have sold 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

