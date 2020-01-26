Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNY opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

