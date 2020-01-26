savedroid Price Down 27.5% This Week (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. savedroid has a total market cap of $224,528.00 and $63.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.05615738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

