savedroid Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. savedroid has a market capitalization of $251,418.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, savedroid has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.25 or 0.05550765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

