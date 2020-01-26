ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $895.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.