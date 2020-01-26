S&CO Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $177.41 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

