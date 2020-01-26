S&CO Inc. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

