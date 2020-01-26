SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $114.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $11,781.00 and $114.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

