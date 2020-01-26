SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

