Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Tidex and ABCC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $2.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.05632926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

