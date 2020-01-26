Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $777,256.00 and $44,118.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.01297101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00211086 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00073187 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001918 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

