Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, GDAC and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $4.39 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005460 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Bibox, GDAC, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

