Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to post sales of $507.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.65 million and the lowest is $502.10 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $457.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

SERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SERV opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

