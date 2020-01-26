Short Interest in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Grows By 50.5%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 115,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ACMR stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $657.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

