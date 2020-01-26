Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Increases By 58.0%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,146. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,055 shares in the company, valued at $351,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

