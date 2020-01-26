Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 47.3%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the December 31st total of 127,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned approximately 1.02% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,633. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

