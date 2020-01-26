Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Grows By 52.2%

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Also, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 107,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

