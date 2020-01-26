Short Interest in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Declines By 94.5%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the December 31st total of 34,250,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 3,709,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,836,331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 279,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ascena Retail Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.