Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Drops By 38.8%

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.33. 566,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $185.36 and a 12 month high of $222.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

