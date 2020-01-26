Short Interest in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Declines By 35.5%

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 969,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,506,000 after buying an additional 491,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth $7,360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 265,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AVX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. 238,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.31. AVX has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AVX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

AVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

