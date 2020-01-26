Short Interest in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Rises By 57.6%

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,100 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 537,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

