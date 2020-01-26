Short Interest in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rises By 75.1%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,800 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the December 31st total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AYTU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 60,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.61. Aytu Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AYTU. ValuEngine lowered Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

