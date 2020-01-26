Short Interest in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Decreases By 40.4%

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 504,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 372,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $342.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

