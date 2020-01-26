Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Declines By 38.0%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after purchasing an additional 393,356 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,988,000 after buying an additional 425,225 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,782,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,974,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,091,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,255,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

BAM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.