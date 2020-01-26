Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Drops By 41.5%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 398,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. 186,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,584.62%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.