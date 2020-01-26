Short Interest in Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Increases By 53.6%

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

NYSE:BF.A traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.