Short Interest in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Drops By 29.5%

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

