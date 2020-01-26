Short Interest in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rises By 113.9%

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the December 31st total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LEGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,256,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,781,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $28,081.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,761 in the last three months. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $364.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.69. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.