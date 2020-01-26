Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Decreases By 59.8%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 302,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

