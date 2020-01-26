Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Increases By 52.9%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. G.Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,333. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 915,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 370.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 157,046 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 19.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 494,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,834 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

