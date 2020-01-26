Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIEGY stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Siemens has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Siemens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

