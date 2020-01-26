Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Down 20.9% This Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, YoBit and DEx.top. Silent Notary has a market cap of $154,963.00 and approximately $27,929.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

