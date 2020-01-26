SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

SILV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after buying an additional 272,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 151,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,943,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1,104.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV opened at $6.86 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.